Leeds United confirmed the club’s retained list for the 2023-24 season earlier this week with four players released by the club ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League after finishing 19th in the table, with their fate sealed by a 4-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much change will occur at Elland Road this summer with an agreement already reached for a 100 per cent takeover of the club by American investors and current minority shareholders 49ers Enterprises as the search for a new head coach continues.

A number of stars have been linked with moves away from the club but the Whites have a large number of their players still under contract.

Will Brook, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry and Joel Robles were the quartet released by Leeds earlier this week but Forshaw and Robles have been invited back to the club for pre-season training, when the first team returns to Thorp Arch in July.

Some players under contract are reported to have relegation clauses inserted into their deals which means Leeds would be powerless to hold onto them if certain conditions are met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with so many of their prize assets still under their deals, it could put the Whites in a strong position to negotiate better transfer fees as they seek to rebuild for the Championship and aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The transfer window for English clubs opened for business today (June 14) and will close at 11pm on Friday September. The international window opens on July 1 and below is when every senior Leeds player will see their deal expire...

2024

Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, Cody Drameh, Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Lewis Bate, Alfie McCalmont, Helder Costa

2025

Kristoffer Klaesson, Junior Firpo, Charlie Cresswell, Leo Hjelde, Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph, Archie Gray

2026

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier, Marc Roca, Sam Greenwood, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James, Darko Gyabi, Diogo Monteiro

2027

Max Wober, Pascal Struijk, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Joe Gelhardt

2028