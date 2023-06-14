Leeds United have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over a crowd control incident during their Premier League draw with Brighton on March 11.

A statement from the governing body read: “Leeds United FC has been charged with misconduct for a crowd control incident that happened during its game against Brighton & Hove Albion FC in the Premier League on Saturday 11 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters - and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers - conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 20th minute and do not use words or behaviour that are improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with reference to sexual orientation.

“Leeds United FC has until Wednesday 21 June to provide a response.”

The game finished 2-2 at Elland Road, with Alexis Mac Allister and Solly March giving Brighton the lead twice but goals from Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison earned a draw for Leeds.

It is the second time in a week the Whites have been charged by the FA over Elland Road crowd control following an incident involving Eddie Howe during their Premier League clash with Newcastle United last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was able to get into the Newcastle technical area to confront the Magpies boss during the second half of a 2-2 draw at Elland Road and Leeds issued a lifetime ban before police charged a man with assault.

West Yorkshire Police issued the day after the game, saying: “Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match. The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21.”

Leeds had until today (June 14) to respond to the charge from the Newcastle game of which Howe said: “It was personal to me. I can’t remember if he pushed me or not, it was such a strange thing to happen. Moments like that make you think. We need to be mindful of security.

“Nobody should have to feel their personal safety is violated when trying to entertain the country. I didn’t have time to be fearful, it was over in a flash. But it made me think about things after. I can’t repeat what he said but it makes you think ‘what if?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad