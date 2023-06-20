Leeds United news as defender bid is ‘rejected’ amid updates regarding former pair
Latest Leeds United headlines as the Whites gear up for their return to Championship football
Leeds United have a big summer ahead as they prepare for life back in the Championship. The Whites have a significant decision to make on who to appoint as their new boss.
They also have the chance to bolster their ranks with some signings now the new transfer window is open. Here is a look at some of the latest headlines coming out of the club...
Defender bid rejected
Rangers have seen a bid for Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell ‘rejected’, according to a report by Football League World. The defender spent last term on loan at Millwall to get some experience under his belt. He is now due to return to Elland Road for pre-season but appears to be attracting interest from Ibrox.
Former defender handed new deal
Lewie Coyle has been handed a new three-year deal by Hull City. The former Whites full-back was due to see his contract at the MKM Stadium expire in June 2024 but has been rewarded with an extension. He will line up against his ex-club in the next campaign.
Ex-Leeds man secures new move
Leeds’ recently departed director of football Victor Orta has moved to Sevilla in a surprise switch. The La Liga side have turned to the 45-year-old as a permanent replacement for Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo after he decided to leave for Aston Villa.
Managerial movement in the Championship
The big news out of the second tier over the past 24 hours is that Darren Moore has left Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent, despite guiding the Whites’ Yorkshire rivals to promotion from League One via the play-offs last month after their dramatic last-gasp win against Barnsley at Wembley. The Owls will now need to find a replacement, with The Star suggesting they are interested in bringing back Carlos Carvalhal.