Leeds United news as defender bid is ‘rejected’ amid updates regarding former pair

Leeds United have a big summer ahead as they prepare for life back in the Championship. The Whites have a significant decision to make on who to appoint as their new boss.

They also have the chance to bolster their ranks with some signings now the new transfer window is open. Here is a look at some of the latest headlines coming out of the club...

Defender bid rejected

Rangers have seen a bid for Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell ‘rejected’, according to a report by Football League World. The defender spent last term on loan at Millwall to get some experience under his belt. He is now due to return to Elland Road for pre-season but appears to be attracting interest from Ibrox.

Former defender handed new deal

Lewie Coyle has been handed a new three-year deal by Hull City. The former Whites full-back was due to see his contract at the MKM Stadium expire in June 2024 but has been rewarded with an extension. He will line up against his ex-club in the next campaign.

Ex-Leeds man secures new move

Leeds’ recently departed director of football Victor Orta has moved to Sevilla in a surprise switch. The La Liga side have turned to the 45-year-old as a permanent replacement for Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo after he decided to leave for Aston Villa.

Managerial movement in the Championship