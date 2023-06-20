Orta is set to host a press conference on Tuesday evening following his return to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan where he worked under Monchi between 2006 and 2013.

The Spaniard departed Elland Road at the beginning of last month after several years heading up Leeds’ recruitment. 44-year-old Orta had previously explained his desire to return to Spain at some stage of his career, having held prominent scouting positions at Middlesbrough and Leeds since 2015.

Sevilla were reportedly keen to replace Monchi with Rayo Vallecano sporting director David Cobeno but were unwilling to pay his release clause. Consequently, Orta was identified as an experienced candidate for the role which will see him lead the Champions League club’s recruitment for the next three seasons.

Victor Orta (R) has become the new sporting director of LaLiga club Sevilla (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

A statement released by Sevilla on Tuesday read: “Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for Víctor Orta to become the club's Sporting Director for the next three seasons.

“Orta, who arrived in Sevilla this afternoon, has signed his contract and will give a press conference at the stadium at 18:30 CEST.

"Although he studied chemistry, his knowledge of international football meant he initially started off as a sports journalist, before working alongside football agents. In 2005, Carlos Suárez, the President of Real Valladolid, offered him a complete change in career to become their Sporting Director.

