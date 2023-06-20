The 44-year-old is in talks to become the club’s new sporting director following the exit of long-time transfers chief Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo – better known as ‘Monchi’.

Aston Villa have snapped up the 54-year-old as their new president of football operations, leaving a vacancy at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, which Orta is said to be negotiating for.

Leeds parted company with their director of football last month due to disagreements relating to Javi Gracia’s sacking. Orta believed his compatriot, whom he had hired just 70 days prior, deserved longer in the job despite a difficult run of results and consecutive heavy defeats.

Victor Orta is reportedly a target for former club Sevilla (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

United opted to part ways with Orta by mutual consent as well as relieving Gracia of his duties, electing to bring in Sam Allardyce for the club’s final four games of the Premier League season.

Leeds were unable to retain their top flight status and are still on the lookout for a new, permanent manager, as well as a director of football.

Football advisor Nick Hammond was brought in last week to oversee the club’s transfer business while the board continue their search for the most suitable candidate to succeed Orta.

Orta has remained in England with his family since his Elland Road exit, but has previously expressed a desire to return to Spain – Seville, in particular – where he spent several years under Monchi.

According to Spanish reports, Orta is in negotiations over a three-year contract; the Europa League winners turning their attentions to the out-of-work executive after baulking at Rayo Vallecano sporting director David Cobeno’s release clause.