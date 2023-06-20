The children of award-winning LS18 Rocks have taken inspiration from the classic 1972 Leeds United smash Marching On Together to write and record their very own song entitled Marching On. In recent weeks they have been working with sporting groups and youth organisations in the city to showcase the song and teach participants the chorus which is already being praised as “the catchiest thing you will hear all year”.

The song will officially be premiered on Saturday, July 1 with a live performance as part of the My Leeds Summer 2023 music event at Calverlands Centre in Horsforth, which is being staged as part of the town’s Walk Of Art Festival. It will be followed by a second huge performance as LS18 Rocks takeover Leeds Playhouse’s giant Quarry Theatre for a thrilling evening of live music on Tuesday, July 4.

The concert, part of the theatre’s Open Season, will represent the largest show LS18 Rocks has ever staged and will feature all 10 of the bands who operate from their studio in the heart of Horsforth.

The original Marching On Together is played just before kick-off and the start of the second half at every home game. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Musical Director Jonnie Khan said: “The reaction of people hearing Marching On has been really incredible. We knew that taking inspiration from something that is so beloved to the city of Leeds that we had to come up with something really good and our young people have definitely passed the test.

“Of course Marching On Together will always be a Leeds anthem but we really hope that our Marching On song will help capture the atmosphere and sense-of-collective pride we should all feel during this year of celebrating everything that is wonderful about our city.”

LS18 Rocks are the current recipients of the Child Friendly Leeds Award for Inspiring Creativity Through Arts and Culture and are home to Britain’s youngest stadium rock band Solar Jets. The young rockers stole the show when they performed Kaiser Chief’s Classic ‘I Predict A Riot’ at Headingley Stadium for the Leeds 2023 launch event The Awakening in January.

Jonnie added: “We are no stranger to the big stage having played venues including Kirkstall Abbey, Millennium Square and of course Headingley. But the show at Leeds Playhouse next month will be the biggest individual show we have ever-staged and we are so excited about it.

LS18 Rocks is home to Britain’s youngest stadium rock band Solar Jets. Picture: Steve Riding

“People can expect a phenomenal evening of live music featuring a real jukebox of cracking tunes from across the decades. It will be a real party atmosphere and a great opportunity in particular for families to maybe experience live music for the first time.

“All our bands will be performing and it’s a unique opportunity to maybe see the stars of tomorrow today."