The ex-West Bromwich Albion and Doncaster Rovers man delivered promotion via the League One play-offs last month but has, alongside his backroom staff, decided to move on.

A statement from chairman Dejphon Chansiri on Sheffield Wednesday’s club website read: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways.

“The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

Darren Moore has left Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent ahead of the 2023/24 season. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club.

“Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

In addition, Moore thanked the chairman for the support he has received during his tenure at Hillsborough, whilst also paying tribute to the club’s supporters.

“Both the chairman and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship,” Moore said. “I’m delighted this has been achieved, and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfil the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong.

“Now to the loyal fantastic fans, all you Wednesdayites, I want to thank you personally and from the bottom of my heart. With all your support and passion we have created history this season and achieved our goal of promotion."

Wednesday completed an almighty comeback against Peterborough United in their League One play-off semi-final second leg, overturning a four-goal deficit to set up a final with Barnsley at Wembley Stadium, which was won by Josh Windass in extra time.

Leeds will discover the dates upon which they’ll face the manager-less South Yorkshire club later this week when the EFL fixture list is released on Wednesday, June 21 at 9am.