Leeds United are continuing their search for a new manager as pre-season draws closer by the day.

The Whites promised a thorough search for a new boss after moving on from Sam Allardyce, and they are doing just that, taking their time to decide who should attempt to lead them back up from the Championship. In the meantime, there will already be talks underway over players leaving the club, and talks over incomings are likely just around the corner, with Leeds likely waiting to appoint a new boss before activating transfer plans.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Rodgers blow

Brendan Rodgers may be one managerial target that comes off the board for Leeds.

It had been reported that the Whites had decided Rodgers would be one of their preferred targets, but the Daily Mail are now reported that the former Leicester star has opened talks with Celtic over returning to the club. Rodgers previously won seven titles with Celtic, including two league titles ahead of moving to Leicester.

Celtic lost Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham recently, and it looks as though they will now turn to a familiar face to plug the gap.

Managerial update

Leeds have narrowed their managerial search and are holding interviews this week.

CEO Angus Kinnear had been speaking with several potential candidates prior to Friday’s confirmation that 49ers Enterprises and Andrea Radrizzani had reached an agreement for a transition of power at Elland Road. News that 49ers Enterprises are set to complete a takeover has brought clarity to the club’s plans for the 2023/24 campaign and allowed them to ramp up the recruitment process for a new boss.

President of 49ers Enterprises Paraag Marathe, currently vice chairman of Leeds but expected to ascend to the role of chairman when the takeover is ratified and complete, is joining Kinnear via Zoom to speak to shortlisted candidates this week.

Corberan appears to be an option

Carlos Corberan, who formerly took charge of the Under-23s at Leeds and worked closely with Marcelo Bielsa, is among those they have looked at. The Spaniard’s success at Huddersfield Town, where he masterminded a third-place finish and a play-off spot despite budget restraints, along with his 52 per cent win ratio at West Bromwich Albion have stood out to Leeds chiefs.

Daniel Farke is another who has been considered for the Elland Road vacancy. Farke’s consideration would tie in with a potential reunion with Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, who is set to leave his role with the Canaries. Webber will have to work a lengthy notice period but Leeds have reportedly spoken to him in recent weeks and any club seeking to hire him could pay compensation.

Rodgers is an outside bet, while Steven Gerrard is not on the shortlist.

Gnonto recognition

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has been named in Italy’s squad for this summer’s upcoming Under-21 European Championships, in addition to his selection for the senior side’s UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Gnonto is unlikely to report back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training during the first week of July, provided he travels with the Italy squad to Romania and Georgia for this summer’s Under-21 Euros.

The 19-year-old has been selected by coach Paolo Nicolato, on top of his inclusion with Roberto Mancini’s senior group. Gnonto is currently with Mancini’s squad ahead of Thursday evening’s Nations League semi-final versus Spain and could be dispatched immediately to the Under-21 setup for their opening group game at the European Championships on June 22.