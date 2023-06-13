Gnonto is unlikely to report back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training during the first week of July, provided he travels with the Italy squad to Romania and Georgia for this summer’s Under-21 Euros.

The 19-year-old has been selected by coach Paolo Nicolato, on top of his inclusion with Roberto Mancini’s senior group. Gnonto is currently with Mancini’s squad ahead of Thursday evening’s Nations League semi-final versus Spain and could be dispatched immediately to the Under-21 setup for their opening group game at the European Championships on June 22.

Italy face Illan Meslier’s France, Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson’s Norway, as well as Switzerland in Group D and will be based in the Romanian city of Cluj for the group stage.

The Azzurrini have named a strong squad for the finals, which includes AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, Juventus’ Fabio Miretti and even former Leeds goalkeeper Elia Caprile, who kept 15 clean sheets for Bari in Serie B during 2022/23.

The Under-21 Euros is scheduled to finish on July 8, six days after Leeds’ prospective return to pre-season training. Should Italy progress in the tournament, Gnonto’s return will be delayed indefinitely, in order to provide the youngster adequate time to rest and recover after a long season which began with FC Zurich in July 2022.