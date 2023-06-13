Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash

Leeds United teen's pre-season return delayed as international selection sets up three-way Whites battle

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has been named in Italy’s squad for this summer’s upcoming Under-21 European Championships, in addition to his selection for the senior side’s UEFA Nations League fixtures.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read

Gnonto is unlikely to report back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training during the first week of July, provided he travels with the Italy squad to Romania and Georgia for this summer’s Under-21 Euros.

The 19-year-old has been selected by coach Paolo Nicolato, on top of his inclusion with Roberto Mancini’s senior group. Gnonto is currently with Mancini’s squad ahead of Thursday evening’s Nations League semi-final versus Spain and could be dispatched immediately to the Under-21 setup for their opening group game at the European Championships on June 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Italy face Illan Meslier’s France, Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson’s Norway, as well as Switzerland in Group D and will be based in the Romanian city of Cluj for the group stage.

The Azzurrini have named a strong squad for the finals, which includes AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, Juventus’ Fabio Miretti and even former Leeds goalkeeper Elia Caprile, who kept 15 clean sheets for Bari in Serie B during 2022/23.

The Under-21 Euros is scheduled to finish on July 8, six days after Leeds’ prospective return to pre-season training. Should Italy progress in the tournament, Gnonto’s return will be delayed indefinitely, in order to provide the youngster adequate time to rest and recover after a long season which began with FC Zurich in July 2022.

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 07: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy warms up during training session at Forte Village Resort on June 07, 2023 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 07: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy warms up during training session at Forte Village Resort on June 07, 2023 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 07: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy warms up during training session at Forte Village Resort on June 07, 2023 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Related topics:ItalyUEFA Nations League