The Whites face a substantial squad rebuild following relegation and announced their first two departures earlier this week with the publication of their retained list for 2023/24.

Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles, along with youth team players Stuart McKinstry and Will Brook, are confirmed to leave the club at the end of this month when their contracts expire. In Forshaw and Robles’ case, however, the senior pair have been invited back for pre-season training, at which point a new manager is hoped to have been appointed.

In releasing the veteran duo, Leeds are expected to supplement their positions in the team at central midfield and goalkeeper, respectively.

A general view of the stadium as fans arrive ahead of the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday May 28, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Leeds opted not to exercise their buyout clause in Weston McKennie’s loan deal from Juventus, whilst Marc Roca appears on the cusp of a loan switch to Andalusian club Real Betis in LaLiga. Forshaw’s exit, coupled with Tyler Adams’ likely departure, owing to top five league interest in the United States skipper, leaves Leeds with limited options at the heart of midfield.

While Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray offer promise in that position, Leeds are unlikely to rely heavily on the teenage pair during 2023/24. Jamie Shackleton and Lewis Bate will return to Thorp Arch for pre-season training following their respective loan deals at Millwall and Oxford United last term, while Sam Greenwood’s positional future is still to be decided by an incoming coach.

A scouting framework has been operating behind the scenes since recruitment heads under Victor Orta’s employ left the club at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with central midfielders predicted to be high on the agenda.

Robles’ departure on a free transfer, in the wake of reported interest from former club Everton, could hypothetically leave Leeds without a senior goalkeeper to begin the new season, although that is unlikely to be the case. Illan Meslier has spoken publicly of his desire to remain in the Premier League and his preference to play somewhere he’ll be regarded as first choice.

Meanwhile, Norwegian youth international Kristoffer Klaesson could feasibly leave Elland Road after a difficult few seasons in which he has been second and third choice, making just one senior appearance from the substitutes’ bench.

As a result of Leeds’ retained list statement, the club appear set on recruiting new faces for positions where they are losing experienced squad members.

It is not out of the question that United will retain Forshaw or Robles on new contracts, provided they accept Leeds’ pre-season invitation and impress any new manager sufficiently.

