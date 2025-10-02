One Leeds United summer signing is already passing his experience on to the group.

Anton Stach might only be 13 months younger than Sean Longstaff but it doesn’t mean he can’t learn a few things from one of Leeds United’s new leaders.

Like Longstaff, 26-year-old Stach joined Leeds in the summer and has already become a regular fixture of Daniel Farke’s side, starting every Premier League game so far. Fellow midfielder Longstaff had to wait a little longer for his opportunity but after a full league debut against former club Newcastle United, he’s barely put a foot wrong.

Energy and physicality was the expectation among Leeds fans but Longstaff has already proven more than a willing runner, most notably contributing with a goal and assist in last weekend’s 2-2 against Bournemouth. The 27-year-old also brought a wealth of Premier League experience with him from St James’ Park and is passing it on to his teammates.

“I try to learn from him, it was impressive how he was playing,” Stach told BBC West Yorkshire Sport of new teammate Longstaff. “Not only in this game [vs Bournemouth] but the other home game [vs Newcastle] he was really good.

“Of course he’s coming more into a leader position, he’s helping us. I know I’m 26 but I don’t know the league like him so he tried to teach us some things, push us so I think that's really good.”

That leader role was evident when Longstaff gathered his teammates for a huddle after Rodon’s first-half equaliser against Bournemouth. “He just said we're a really good side and we need to be confident,” Stach recalled of the impromptu teamtalk. “We have to try to play good balls, keep the ball, be strong in duels and not be shy. We have to go into duels and be strong.”

Anton Stach on Leeds United midfield competition

The combined £32million additions of Stach and Longstaff have arguably made central midfield the strongest area of Farke’s squad, with the physical and experienced pair joining a trio of Championship title winners. Ethan Ampadu has made the step up to Premier League football with relative ease while Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev have both proven capable.

Farke’s switch to a 4-3-3 formation opens up an extra midfield slot compared to last season but tough decisions still need to be made, with Longstaff having to wait for his chance while Tanaka and Gruev are currently back-up options. But that level of competition is what keeps the starters sharp and Stach is relishing it.

“We have five or six players who are really good, who are all on the same level and I think that's really important,” the German added of midfield competition. “In training as well, to push each other, and also in games.

“I think we can play really well together, we are flexible and I think the mentality is a big argument for everybody because all of us are fighting for every ball. We try to be focused in every duel. I would say it's the best midfield I’ve played with so far.”