The £17m Leeds United summer signing’s Instagram posts have proven an instant hit among fans.

Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach has credited his girlfriend as the mastermind behind his rather unusual social media posts.

Stach arrived in West Yorkshire over the summer with a reputation not only as a ball-winning midfield monster, but as a quirky character too. The £17million German’s use of social media was unique, to say the least, with pre and post-match Instagram posts usually including at least one random edit.

The tradition has continued at Leeds, with anything from The Beatles to Wednesday Addams from the Addams family his template for a hilarious Instagram post. Ahead of last month’s 3-1 win at Wolves, the midfielder brilliantly edited his own face onto Wolverine from the X-Men and the posts are quickly becoming a regular highlight of weekend build-up among fans.

“I started it when I was at Hoffenheim with my girlfriend,” Stach told BBC West Yorkshire Sport. “It's all about her because she’s doing it. She studied 3D design and management so we started it because we thought, many football players are my friends and I see on Instagram, their matchday graphics are all the same.

“We thought it would be funny to put some edits inside, maybe it’s funny for my friends and family. You can get creative, I think it's really good and it's the main reason I still do it. Sometimes before games we try to put the nickname of the opponents into it, not every time so easily but sometimes we do it. Otherwise she is just creative and goes with what's in her mind, I’m laughing every time.”

Anton Stach’s verdict on Spurs ahead of Elland Road meeting

Stach is yet to reveal his latest edit ahead of Saturday, when Leeds host Tottenham Hotspur. Daniel Farke’s side remain unbeaten from three games in front of their own fans this season and will need to make Elland Road a fortress if they are to avoid relegation.

Spurs have enjoyed a strong start to the season under new manager Thomas Frank with just one defeat from their opening six games. The London club’s squad is packed with quality including £51million summer signing Xavi Simons and former Whites star Archie Gray.

But previous visitors to Elland Road like Newcastle and Bournemouth were also top-quality opponents, and Leeds would argue they deserved to beat both based on chances created. And with confidence growing inside the squad, Stach doesn’t expect anything other than a full-throttled performance from the home side.

“They are really good,” Stach added of Saturday’s opponents. “They are in fourth position now, they have a really good individual quality in nearly every position and of course, it’s hard to play against such a side.

“When we want to press they can solve the situation and come out, but we have to deal with it and we have to be strong, especially in a home game. We are not there to hide ourselves from them, we want to be like Sean [Longstaff] said in the huddle [vs Bournemouth], we want to compete, win duels and maybe win the game.”