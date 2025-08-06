Leeds United's net transfer spend compared to Sunderland, Liverpool, Aston Villa and other Premier League rivals.

This has already been an exciting summer transfer window for Leeds United as the Whites prepare for their big return to the Premier League later this month.

After securing the Championship title and a return to the top flight on the final day of last season, the Elland Road hierarchy have wasted little time in boosting Daniel Farke’s squad as they prepare to face the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and reigning champions Liverpool during the new campaign.

A double defensive deal for Sebastiaan Bornauw and Jaka Bijol kickstarted the summer recruitment and there was another addition at the back when Leeds completed the signing of Sweden international Gabriel Gudmundsson. Midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach joined from Newcastle United and Hoffenheim respectively and a new goalkeeper arrived when a £14 million deal for Lyon star Lucas Perri was completed.

As it stands, the only attacking addition came when Leeds won the race to sign Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer amid competition from across the Premier League and Europe. However, there is a clear need for further new faces in the final third and the Whites have been linked with several strikers in recent weeks. Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz is believed to be a target but there has also been speculation suggesting the likes of Roma striker Artem Dovbyk and Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic have also been considered by the Whites.

It seems all but certain at least one new striker will arrive before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September and that could take Leeds’ net spend towards the £100 million mark. But how does their net spend compare to their rivals across the Premier League? We take a look with the help of figures provided by the experts at TransferMarkt.

Premier League net spends during the 2025 summer transfer window

1.⁠ ⁠AFC Bournemouth - £70.9m profit 2. Nottingham Forest - £39.9m profit 3. Brighton and Hove Albion - £36.2m profit 4. Brentford - £35.4m profit 5. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £31.3m profit 6. West Ham United - £1.6m profit 7. Aston Villa - £0m 8. Fulham - £0.4m loss 9. Crystal Palace - £2m loss 10. Newcastle United - £30.4m loss 11. Burnley - £33.8m loss 12. Everton - £47.4m loss 13. Leeds United £69.0m loss 14. Sunderland £85.9m loss 15. Chelsea - £111.25m loss 16. Tottenham Hotspur - £114.8m loss 17. Manchester City - £125.0m loss 18. Manchester United - £133.1m loss 19. Liverpool - £152.4m loss 20. Arsenal - £187.8m loss