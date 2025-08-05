Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours during the summer window ahead of the return to Premier League action this month

Adding to Daniel Farke’s attacking options appears to be at the top of the agenda for Leeds United as they look to make the next move in what has already been a promising summer transfer window.

The Whites have already added seven new faces to their squad since securing promotion back into the Premier League via last season’s dramatic Championship title win. Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri appears to be in line to be Farke’s first-choice stopper this season after joining from Lyon and defensive additions have come in the form of Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

A new look midfield could be in the offing after Leeds completed deals for Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach and, as it stands, Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha has been the only attacking addition of the summer transfer window.

The Whites were one of a number of clubs to be linked with a move for free agent Callum Wilson following his departure from Newcastle United - but the former Bournemouth frontman has since joined West Ham United. The likes of Roma striker Artem Dovbyk and Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz have also been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks - but it is a possible move for Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic that has hit the headlines in Italy.

The Montenegro international has scored 19 goals in 74 appearances since joining the Serie A club from Dunajska Streda two years ago and his form in Italy has reportedly attracted interest from a whole host of clubs. Leeds appear to have been offered some hope in their pursuit of the frontman after one key figure at Lecce seemed to indicate Krstovic would be allowed to move on if the price was right.

Club president Saverio Sticchi Damiani told TuttoMercatoWeb: “He knows that he has been a key player wearing our jersey, and the club’s results have also been the result of his performances. So, the club owe him a debt of gratitude, and that gratitude means we won’t hinder his path. At the same time, the club also deserve to be rewarded. So we will handle everything with balance, but I expect that if things don’t go through, he will still be happy — as if he had gone to Real Madrid anyway.”

New competition for Premier League striker

Leeds United are targeting a move for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz. | AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Farke gave an intriguing insight into how he views Leeds United’s plans for the remainder of the summer transfer window after he admitted his attacking options were ‘not ready for Premier League level’.

The comments came in the aftermath of Saturday’s friendly draw with La Liga club Villarreal and came amidst a major update over the future of one reported Whites transfer target. Fulham’s Brazilian frontman Rodrigo Muniz has been linked with a move to Elland Road on a number of occasions over the last month - but a recent report has now claimed the Whites will face major competition from Serie A if they look to move for a player Fulham have insisted they will not allow to leave Craven Cottage.

An update from Sky Sports News read: “Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz is one of the strikers Atalanta are considering this summer, according to Sky in Italy. Atalanta have sold Mateo Retegui to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah and are searching for a replacement.

“Sky Sports News has previously reported that Muniz is Leeds United's top striker target. However, Fulham have no intention of selling the 24-year-old, who effectively has two years left on his contract including a club-held option for 12 months.”