Leeds United’s 2025/26 Premier League squad will be set in stone until January once the summer transfer window closes in four weeks. Daniel Farke has already welcomed seven new faces through the door but admitted his squad aren’t yet ready for the top-flight, with Saturday’s draw against Villarreal highlighting a few areas that still need strengthening.
The Whites may have missed out on Igor Paixão but they still have ample time to land those ‘difference-maker’ signings Farke needs, with recruitment chiefs hard at work trying to land those attacking reinforcements. Earlier this week, the YEP reported on interest in Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss while Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz is a known target.
Leeds still have every chance of landing top targets in those key positions and in doing so, hope to provide Farke with the quality and depth he needs to avoid relegation. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible line-up, should those targets arrive.