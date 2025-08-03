£25m release clause triggered & Newcastle target signed - Dream Leeds United XI if transfer rumours are true

A look at how Leeds United could line up in the Premier League next season if top transfer targets are signed.

Leeds United’s 2025/26 Premier League squad will be set in stone until January once the summer transfer window closes in four weeks. Daniel Farke has already welcomed seven new faces through the door but admitted his squad aren’t yet ready for the top-flight, with Saturday’s draw against Villarreal highlighting a few areas that still need strengthening.

The Whites may have missed out on Igor Paixão but they still have ample time to land those ‘difference-maker’ signings Farke needs, with recruitment chiefs hard at work trying to land those attacking reinforcements. Earlier this week, the YEP reported on interest in Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss while Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz is a known target.

Leeds still have every chance of landing top targets in those key positions and in doing so, hope to provide Farke with the quality and depth he needs to avoid relegation. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible line-up, should those targets arrive.

Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri last weekend and he is expected to come straight in as first-choice. Hope he can make a debut against AC Milan, having missed Saturday's draw against Villarreal due to a minor injury.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri last weekend and he is expected to come straight in as first-choice. Hope he can make a debut against AC Milan, having missed Saturday's draw against Villarreal due to a minor injury.

Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great pre-season so far, up until an injury that kept him out against Villarreal. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great pre-season so far, up until an injury that kept him out against Villarreal. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him.

Leeds confirmed the signing of Sebastiaan Bornauw last month but the ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Leeds confirmed the signing of Sebastiaan Bornauw last month but the ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely.

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely.

The YEP initially reported on interest in Gudmundsson and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked great going forward so far in pre-season.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

The YEP initially reported on interest in Gudmundsson and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked great going forward so far in pre-season.

Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since.

6. CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since.

