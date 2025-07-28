New Leeds Unied keeper Lucas Perri has done his Premier League homework long before joining the Whites.

New Whites keeper Lucas Perri has delivered his Leeds United Premier League verdict with a ‘best version’ vow upon his move to Elland Road.

Leeds had been on the hunt for a new keeper all summer and Brazilian stopper Perri was unveiled as the club’s seventh signing of the summer on Saturday evening, joining for a fee of £15.6m from Lyon on a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old only joined Lyon in January 2024 from Botafogo yet now finds himself heading for Premier League football just 18 months later having excelled for the French club for whom he made 49 appearances including 11 in the Champions League.

Now the huge test of English football’s top flight awaits but Perri says it is a challenge which he is relishing having watched incredible goalkeepers play in the division ever since he was a child. The Brazilian now gets his big chance, vowing to be focused on being his “best version” possible at Elland Road.

Speaking to LUTV, Perri was asked how much of a dream come true it was to play in the Premier League and beamed: “I watched the Premier League since I was really young and to see all the goalkeepers that have been in the Premier League and that have been successful in the Premier League, they are incredible goalkeepers, they were incredible goalkeepers.

“So I think it is a great challenge for me, a great opportunity and I am really happy and focused to be my best version here.”