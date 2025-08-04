Leeds United target gives transfer verdict as club 'open to offers'

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as one reported Whites target discusses his future at his current club.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United could be handed the opportunity to boost their attacking options after the future of one reported Whites target was said to be in the balance.

Daniel Farke has already added to his options in the final third with the signing of former Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer - but there is a clear need to add at least one more forward to the Whites squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz, Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic and free agent Callum Wilson have all been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer - although the latter of that trio has now penned a contract at Premier League rivals West Ham United.

Artem Dovbyk verdict amid Leeds transfer links

Leeds have also been credited with an interest in Roma striker Artem Dovbyk, who could be available after the Serie A club secured Brighton and Hove Albion and Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson on a season-long loan deal last month. Former Girona striker Dovbyk joined Roma in a £26 million deal last summer and scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 45 appearances in all competitions during his first season at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, the arrival of Ferguson has placed question marks over Dovbyk’s future at the club with Italian outlet Giallorossi claiming Besiktas have already enquired about a possible move for the striker and has suggested Leeds would also be interested in the powerful frontman. The report suggests Roma will not stand in Dovbyk’s way should they be able to recoup the fee they paid for the striker 12 months ago - but the Ukraine star has already indicated his stance on his future in the Italian capital.

As per OneFootball, the striker explained his stance on his Roma future at the end of last season, saying: “I don’t like to look too far ahead. A new coach is coming: if he makes me understand that I’m important to him and that he’s counting on me, then obviously I’ll want to stay. I have a five-year contract and I’m really happy here: the stadium, the fans, the support… everything is fantastic. When the new coach arrives, the situation will be clearer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I moved to Italy, I didn’t think there would be such a big difference. I expected defenders in the top leagues to be more or less at the same level. I played against Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atletico… and defenders behave in a similar way. In Serie A, however, you find yourself with three or four men pressing you at the same time. I felt this difference a lot. The defender, at certain moments, doesn’t even look at the ball: his objective is to get you, to prevent you from doing anything.”

Your next Leeds United read: Attacker impact as Leeds United's first opponents Everton hold Series winners with £133m new pair