Leeds United ‘revive’ interest in summer target as attacking midfielder ‘aims’ to move to Elland Road
All the latest transfer news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on leaders Leicester City
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United are hoping to bridge the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places as they prepare to take on league-leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
The Whites have aspirations of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking and the trip to the East Midlands promises to be a huge test of Daniel Farke’s team and their promotion credentials.
Leicester enter the game in excellent form with 13 wins from their opening 14 games, while another home victory would make them the first second tier team to win 14 of their first 15 games in 118 years. As attention turns to the mouth-watering top of the table clash we round up all of the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United.
Leeds United given clear route to sign player that they missed out on in the summer (Sports Witness)
Leeds United were forced to leave it late with many of their summer transfers as new owners 49ers Enterprises finally completed their takeover after months of negotiations.
The Yorkshire giants were eventually able to sign the likes of Karl Darlow, Glen Kamara, Iluna Gruv, Djed Spence and Joel Piroe in the later stages of the transfer window.
But one transfer that didn’t cross the line was a highly-anticipated move for five-time German international Nadiem Amiri.
During the summer window, the White had an offer of around £5m accepted for the attacking midfielder and all was seemingly going well. However, in a late twist in the tale, Amiri decided against a move to Elland Road and in a late U-turn opted to remain with Bayer Leverkusen.
The news came as a huge blow to Leeds scouts who had been tracking the player for several months.
Amiri has spent the last eight years of his career in the German top-flight and was a regular fixture in a Bayer Leverkusen team that finished sixth in the Bundesliga last term.
The German footballer has experience in the top European competitions and made a combined 11 appearances in the Champions League and Europa League last season.
Amiri has just six-months remaining on his Bayer Leverkusen deal and has featured just four times for Xabi Alonso’s high flying team this term. Reports from Sports Witness claim the player is “still aiming” for a move to Leeds in the January transfer window.
While information from Kicker adds that Amiri wants to rid himself of the “family influence” that “cost him” his move in the summer.