Praise has been issued for a returned Leeds United player upon his Whites comeback with a new aim and area to improve.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England youth international midfielder Lewis Bate spent last season on loan at League One side Oxford United and made 35 appearances before his season was cut short in March due to breaking a bone in his hand. Bate then returned to Leeds and made Whites boss Daniel Farke’s first-team bench for the first three games of the new Championship season and the club’s two Carabao Cup ties, bagging one minute as a late substitute in the first round beating of Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road.

The midfielder has not made any of Farke’s last 11 matchday squads but completed a third full match for United’s under-21s in succession when playing the duration of last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool’s under-21s in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England youth international produced a strong performance in the middle of the mark, after which Whites under-21s boss Michael Skubala reflected on his Whites return, aim and a main area to improve.

PRAISE: For Leeds United's England youth international Lewis Bate, above, upon his Whites return. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"He's been fantastic,” said Skubala, asked about Bate’s attitude upon dropping down to the 21s following his Oxford return. "He's trying to keep improving himself. He wants to keep getting minutes and he was one to probably look a little bit tired in there - the two sixes - him and Darko (Gyabi). But his attitude has been absolutely class. He's really looking forward to just playing minutes and getting back into confidence and being a good footballer which he is."