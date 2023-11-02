All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare for a showdown with Leicester City.

Leeds United are now closing in on their mouth-watering clash with league-leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The Whites face their biggest test of the season so far in the East Midlands, and it's set up to be a fascinating encounter.

Daniel Farke's men have been in solid form of late, but Leicester have won all-but one of their games, and they don't look llke letting up any time soon. As both sides prepare for the Friday night clash, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto claim

A report from Italy has claimed Wilfried Gnonto is keen to get out of Elland Road despite making up with Leeds following his bust-up with the club over a failed move to the Premier League. Gnonto has since featured, albeit he has struggled with injury, but he is still said to be keen to leave in the winter.

Daniele Longo has written: “Gnonto is counting the days until the window reopens. His firm desire to leave was already clear last summer when his move to Everton was blocked just hours before the final bell.”

Gnonto's warning

In the meantime, Gnonto has appeared fully focused on the task in hand, believing Leeds can head to Leicester with plenty of confidence of leaving with a win

“I think we are buzzing, it’s a great game,” he told the club's official website. “They’re in top form and at the top of the league. When you start to play football, you want to play these type of games. I feel like this is the best moment to do it because we are in top form and they are also good at the moment."

