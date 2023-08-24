Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Nadiem Amiri has reportedly agreed to join Leeds United in a deal worth £5m (€6m) according to German outlet Kicker.

Reports on Thursday morning suggested Amiri had turned down the opportunity to join up with fellow countryman Daniel Farke at Elland Road, instead preferring a switch to French giants Olympique de Marseille.

That move now appears off the table with German sources claiming Leeds will be the player’s destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old cost Leverkusen €9 million in 2019, on the back of a promising Under-21 European Championships performance with Germany.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - JULY 18: Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen poses during the team presentation at BayArena on July 18, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

He has gone on to represent the full German national team on five occasions but is on the verge of leaving the Bundesliga, according to various reports.

Kicker state: "Nadiem Amiri is on the verge of a move from Bayer 04 Leverkusen to Leeds United.

“On Wednesday...Amiri was hesitating with his commitment, and on Thursday it was reported that Amiri had turned down the English club. But according to Kicker information, the opposite is the case: Amiri has said yes to the offer from Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This decision could also be linked to the fact that Olympique Marseille, who had been interested in the former German international for some time, are said to have now opted for Joaquin Correa.

“With Leeds United willing to meet Leverkusen's transfer demands, the move could now be completed quickly. The transfer fee for Amiri, whose contract at Bayer 04 runs until 2024, is expected to be slightly below the six-million mark.”

Amiri has registered 19 assists and scored 12 goals during his 138 appearances for Leverkusen and last season featured more frequently from the bench, as opposed to coach Xabi Alonso’s starting XI.

The German international scored and assisted 13 times apiece across all competitions for previous club Hoffenheim.