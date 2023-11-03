Leeds United player drops big hint on Whites return game after long injury absence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Left back Firpo has yet to feature for Leeds this season having suffered pain in his hip upon recovering from torn lateral ligaments in his knee. Firpo, though, has recently returned to training and has now posted a match preview graphic of this evening’s Championship clash at Leicester City with himself in the Whites kit on his Instagram story.

Speaking at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference, Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed that Firpo had been back in training for ten days and was “in the mix” for Leicester. The defender has not played competitively since coming on as a second-half substitute in the 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the last game of last season.

