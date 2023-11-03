Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United player drops big hint on Whites return game after long injury absence

Junior Firpo has dropped a big hint about his possible Leeds United return fixture upon recovering from injury.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:16 GMT
Left back Firpo has yet to feature for Leeds this season having suffered pain in his hip upon recovering from torn lateral ligaments in his knee. Firpo, though, has recently returned to training and has now posted a match preview graphic of this evening’s Championship clash at Leicester City with himself in the Whites kit on his Instagram story.

Speaking at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference, Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed that Firpo had been back in training for ten days and was “in the mix” for Leicester. The defender has not played competitively since coming on as a second-half substitute in the 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the last game of last season.

“Junior Firpo, after his long-term injury he's been in training for 10 days,” said Farke at his pre-match press conference. “This week is good for him, the first proper training week, before it was just travelling and playing games. It's difficult for players coming back from long-term injuries. He's edging closer and closer, it's definitely good news. He's available if we call him up, he's in the mix. We'll see. It's definitely progress.”

