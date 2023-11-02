Leeds United will be without a couple of long-term injury absentees as the Whites visit the King Power Stadium on Friday night, while Leicester City will have to do without a handful of important, experienced figures of their own.

United have not been hit by injuries and fitness issues as badly as in recent seasons therefore Farke has been able to select a settled starting line-up in many of the Whites’ recent fixtures. Leicester have found themselves in a similar situation, which has undoubtedly contributed to their scintillating, record-breaking start to the Championship campaign.