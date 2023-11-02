Leeds United boss Daniel Farke and Leicester City head coach Enzo Maresca have provided updates on their injured and unavailable players ahead of this weekend’s contest between the two sides.
Leeds United will be without a couple of long-term injury absentees as the Whites visit the King Power Stadium on Friday night, while Leicester City will have to do without a handful of important, experienced figures of their own.
United have not been hit by injuries and fitness issues as badly as in recent seasons therefore Farke has been able to select a settled starting line-up in many of the Whites’ recent fixtures. Leicester have found themselves in a similar situation, which has undoubtedly contributed to their scintillating, record-breaking start to the Championship campaign.
Here is every player listed as doubtful or unavailable for Friday’s fixture.
1. Yunus Akgun (muscle)
“Unfortunately he felt something. So he’s not available," head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed on Thursday. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Wilfried Ndidi (muscle)
"Wilf will be out until the international break. It’s a muscle problem. It’s a small issue. We don’t want to take any risks," Maresca confirmed during his pre-match press conference. Photo: Jan Kruger
3. Djed Spence (knee)
Djed Spence is out until after the international break but should return to team training within the next '7-14 days' according to Daniel Farke. Photo: YEP
4. Stuart Dallas (leg)
Dallas remains on the road to recovery following his horror leg break. He is back in individual training at Thorp Arch but still some weeks away from contributing to a matchday squad. Photo: OLI SCARFF
5. Dennis Praet (back)
“It’s probably between 10 and 12 weeks. It’s his back," Leicester boss Maresca said midway through last month. Photo: Tony Marshall
6. Callum Doyle (knee)
The England youth international is out for 'between 12 and 16 weeks' after surgery on his knee. Photo: Tony Marshall