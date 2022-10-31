Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Club Brugge winger Noa Lang around 15 months after the Dutch international was rejected by former Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The Athletic recently reported there was ‘frustration’ behind the scenes at Elland Road after the Argentinian was left unconvinced by Lang after Whites recruitment staff had scouted him extensively. The interest in the winger is said to be remain alive and Belgian outlet Voetbal Nieuws has suggested he could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Raphinha after the Brazilian moved to Barcelona during the summer.

Lang has struggled to find a consistent place in the Brugge side in recent weeks and the report suggests he is ‘having trouble accepting the situation’. Manager Carl Hoefkens discussed the winger’s situation recently after leaving him out of his starting eleven for their meeting with rivals Anderlecht. He said: "I think Noa is having a hard time with his status at the moment. I also understand that. It's not that his non-selection will determine his future at Club. But it's a signal I wanted to send, we're going to come out stronger. Was he understanding? That was not easy, no. With his status, it is not easy in this bigger picture.”

The report goes on to state Leeds are continuing to ‘monitor him closely’, despite his ‘waning reputation and diminished sporting value’.

Whites could make free transfer move to Chile international

Leeds and Everton could make another attempt to sign Ben Brereton Diaz after Championship club Blackburn Rovers made a decision on the Chile striker.

Brereton-Diaz continues to be linked

