Leeds United ‘monitor’ Dutch international turned down by Marcelo Bielsa amid free transfer claims
The Whites continue to be linked with potential new signings with the January transfer window just two months away.
Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Club Brugge winger Noa Lang around 15 months after the Dutch international was rejected by former Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa.
The Athletic recently reported there was ‘frustration’ behind the scenes at Elland Road after the Argentinian was left unconvinced by Lang after Whites recruitment staff had scouted him extensively. The interest in the winger is said to be remain alive and Belgian outlet Voetbal Nieuws has suggested he could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Raphinha after the Brazilian moved to Barcelona during the summer.
Lang has struggled to find a consistent place in the Brugge side in recent weeks and the report suggests he is ‘having trouble accepting the situation’. Manager Carl Hoefkens discussed the winger’s situation recently after leaving him out of his starting eleven for their meeting with rivals Anderlecht. He said: "I think Noa is having a hard time with his status at the moment. I also understand that. It's not that his non-selection will determine his future at Club. But it's a signal I wanted to send, we're going to come out stronger. Was he understanding? That was not easy, no. With his status, it is not easy in this bigger picture.”
The report goes on to state Leeds are continuing to ‘monitor him closely’, despite his ‘waning reputation and diminished sporting value’.
Whites could make free transfer move to Chile international
Leeds and Everton could make another attempt to sign Ben Brereton Diaz after Championship club Blackburn Rovers made a decision on the Chile striker.
The Sun have claimed Rovers are now willing to allow their prized asset to run down the last six months of his contract rather than selling him in the January transfer window in the hope he will score the goals that will fire them to a return to the Premier League. Leeds and Everton are both credited with an interest in Brereton Diaz, who has also been linked with a move to Spanish side Sevilla in recent months.