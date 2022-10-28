The promising start to the campaign that consisted of home wins against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers and a battling draw at Southampton now seem a long time ago. Since the Elland Road victory against Chelsea in mid-August, Jesse Marsch’s men have claimed two draws and suffered six defeats in the eight games that followed as concerns of another battle against relegation increased.

The Whites do not return to their famous old ground until next Saturday when fellow strugglers Bournemouth visit Elland Road in what already looks like a huge opportunity to break out of a poor run of form and put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone. Of course, Marsch and his squad will be able to count on the vocal and numerical backing of their supporters once again - but how does the average attendance at Elland Road compare to Premier League grounds around the country?