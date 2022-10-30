'Big moment': Further celebrations for Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville as plan revealed

Dutch ace Summerville bagged his first goal for Leeds in last weekend's 3-2 loss at home to Fulham but the winger savoured an altogether different high in Saturday evening's Premier League clash at Anfield. An end-to-end game appeared destined to end in a 1-1 draw but the lively Summerville pounced on to a loose ball following substitute Willy Gnonto's cross in the 89th minute before squeezing home a neat finish after a touch from Patrick Bamford.

His strike ended United's long wait for a win which had stretched to eight games and Netherlands under-21s international Summerville said the goal was a "big moment" in his young career. Less than 24 hours later, more magic moments now await on Sunday as the young Whites star celebrates his 21st birthday which he is spending with his family in Holland.

Asked not just about his goal but his 21st being the following day - and pressed on his journey so far - Summerville told Sky Sports: "That's right! As a young kid I played for Feyenoord. I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and to score at Anfield is just a dream for every kid. I can't describe my feelings right now. I saw it, it went quickly. When you are in the box you have to think quickly so it just happened! It's a huge moment for me and my family, scoring at Anfield - it's a big moment for me."

WILD SCENES: As young Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, above, celebrates his 89th-minute winner at Anfield, causing mayhem in the away end behind the goal, pictured. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.