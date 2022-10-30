Jesse Marsch’s side went ahead in just the fourth minute after a gift from the Reds left Rodrigo with a tap-in. Defender Joe Gomez looked to play a simple back pass to keeper Alisson from the right flank but Alisson lost his footing trying to collect the wayward effort and Rodrigo could not miss from close range.

Liverpool drew level just ten minutes later as Leeds failed to deal with two crosses, the second of which from Andy Robertson looped towards the back post before being prodded home by Mo Salah. Both teams then had chances to bag the game's third goal and Brenden Aaronson’s volley from close range smashed back off the crossbar.

Leeds bossed the start of the second half as Patrick Bamford was brought on to replace Rodrigo but Illan Meslier saved the day in the 66th minute when denying Darwin Nunez who was in one-on-one after Liam Cooper had lost the ball to Salah at the back.

Eighteen-year-old Italian international striker Wily Gnonto was then finally handed his Whites debut in replacing Jack Harrison with 18 minutes left and Leeds wasted a glorious chance to bag an 81st-minute winner when Bamford could not control the ball after being played in on goal by Summerville.

But after some brilliant saves from Meslier, Summerville bagged Leeds an 89th-minute winner when squeezing the ball home in the area following brilliant work from Gnonto whose low cross was flicked on by Bamford.

Here are a selection of the best images of the night showing United's fantastic support and the sheer ecstasy upon Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute winner.

