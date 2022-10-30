'No doubt' - Gary Lineker on Jesse Marsch after Leeds United win at Liverpool

Former England striker Gary Lineker believes the Leeds United players answered a critical question by securing a long overdue away win at Liverpool.

Not since the heady days of the 2000/01 season have a Whites side emerged from a trip to Anfield with all three points as Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer scored the goals to give David O’Leary’s side a 2-1 win. But that all changed on Saturday night when the current crop of Leeds heroes matched that scoreline and collected a much-needed victory on Merseyside thanks to goals from Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville.

The win kept Jesse Marsch’s side out of the Premier League relegation zone and came on the back of a week where the former RB Salzburg manager has had to answer serious questions about his future. Speaking after the game, he told BBC Sport: “I am just happy for our team. I believe in them. I have told them that often. I have challenged them to get better, to stay strong and unified and they have done that. “If you are a real leader the focus is on your people and this was an important time for our people. We played one of the best teams in the world. To come away with three points is a big moment for all us.”

Marsch received the backing of BBC Match of the Day presenter Lineker, who insisted the win at Anfield showed the Whites players are behind the American and reserved special praise for goalkeeper Illan Meslier. He said: “Jesse Marsch, there’s been a lot of talk about his position lately but the players are fighting for him – there’s no doubt about that. And the man of the match had to be Meslier. Nine saves, which is the joint-most of any keeper in any game this season.”

Match of the Day pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright agreed with Lineker and admitted he was surprised the Whites boss did not mention his number one in his post-match comments after Meslier put in a fine display.