‘Two things’ - Former Liverpool star’s bizarre Leeds United verdict

Former Premier League star David James has admitted Leeds United’s long-awaited win at Liverpool has left him ‘really confused’ about Jesse Marsch and his Whites side.

James, who made over 2000 appearances for the Anfield club between 1992 and 1999, was on pundit duties for Premier League Productions on Saturday night as goals from Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville gave Leeds a first away win at Liverpool since 2001.

The win could not have come at a better time for Marsch and his players after questions were starting to be asked of their suitability for the Premier League and the American’s future at Elland Road. But those questions seemed to be answered when Marsch and his squad took part in passionate celebrations in front of an impressive band of travelling support.

Despite the win, Leeds remain just one point and three places above the Premier League relegation zone but they will hope to build on their Anfield triumph by securing a home win against Bournemouth next Saturday that could lift them as high as eleventh place in the table.

Reflecting on the Whites’ win over his old club, former Liverpool keeper James insisted Leeds would be relegated if they replicated their performance at Anfield on a regular basis throughout the remainder of the season and suggested Marsch should ask for a more disciplined approach from his squad to help preserve their top flight status.

Speaking after Saturday night’s game, he said: “I am really confused, at the moment. Two things. Jesse Marsch didn’t look like a manager that had just won at Liverpool (in his post-match interview). I would argue that, as good as a performance we were talking about, it wasn’t a great performance by Leeds because they got battered and their goalkeeper was man of the match, but they got the points, which is the most important thing.

“If Leeds continue playing like that for the rest of the season, then they will go down because you can’t allow the opposition to have nine shots on target every game. However, if you talk about the confidence, you look at it and go ‘actually, if we tighten up a little bit, we have the threat going forward’. I mean Ali (Alisson) wasn’t Man of the Match. He wasn’t making loads of loads of big saves. It wasn’t like Leeds were creating many chances. They were conceding them.

