Leeds United are having to play the waiting game after seeing two consecutive Premier League games postponed.

The Whites will go 29 days without playing a competitive game as a result of those postponements and the upcoming international break.

Leeds have enjoyed a solid start to the season so far, and it will be interesting to see how well they can pick up after this unexpected extended break.

But it is so far, so good, with a number of the summer signings already making their impact felt.

As the Whites return to action, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Gakpo opportunity missed

Leeds failed to reach the amount they needed to pay to land PSV star Cody Gakpo during the summer window.

The Whites were heavily linked with Gakpo, and owner Andrea Radrizzani confirmed the club were pushing for a deal on deadline day, but it did not come off.

Gakpo wound up staying put, and according to PSV chief Marcel Brands, the winger would have been sold had a club offered the right figure.

“I even think Cody would not have left at the end of the transfer period if the right amount had been offered,” Brands told Voetbal Primeur.

“There was no offer that approached the lower limit of what we agreed with Cody.”

Dallas praise

Away from the transfer news, Stuart Dallas has come in for special praise from teammate Liam Cooper.

“Like I said earlier, we have an amazing group, there are a lot of leaders in this group. The likes of Stuart Dallas,” Cooper told the official website.