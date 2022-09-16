Leeds United Under-21s’ Papa John’s Trophy tie with Crewe Alexandra has been postponed until November 1, 2022.

The number of youth internationals leaving Thorp Arch next week to represent their nations has reached a level where Leeds are unable to field a team deemed competitive enough to face League Two side Crewe.

Originally, Leeds had been due to play the Gresty Road side next Tuesday, September 20, however a rearrangement has been agreed.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: A detailed view of a corner flag prior to during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 21, 2021 in Leeds, England.

The fixture, set to take place at the Mornflake Stadium, will now be played in early November, further delaying United’s start to their EFL Trophy campaign.

Leeds have been drawn in a Northern Section group alongside Crewe, Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.

Additionally, the first-team’s Carabao Cup fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers in just under two months’ time has been moved back 24 hours.

Leeds’ Third Round tie with the West Midlands club will now take place a day later on Wednesday, November 9.