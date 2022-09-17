'My job' - Patrick Bamford delivers Leeds United fitness update with mission accomplished

Leeds no 9 Bamford continued on his path back after recent injury troubles when starting alongside a host of other first teamers in Friday evening’s under-21s clash against Southampton under-21s at Elland Road.

Bamford helped himself to a hat-trick as Michael Skubala’s side recorded a 6-2 victory which Bamford said ultimately successfully completed the night’s main objective in addition to he and fellow first teamers bagging important minutes on the route back from injuries.

Bamford, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo all started and the quartet all came through at least 76 minutes.

JOB DONE: For Patrick Bamford, above, and Leeds United's under-21s. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Cooper played the full duration of the match and scored in a contest in which young stars Crysencio Summerville and Sonny Perkins also bagged a goal apiece.

Sumer striker signing Willy Gnonto also started to make his Whites under-21s debut and eventually came off with nine minutes left.

"It was good,” said Bamford to LUTV.

"It was good for us first team players to get the minutes in because we have obviously missed a few games and then the games got cancelled unfortunately.

"But the main thing was, as Skubes said, was that we wanted to win the game.

"Obviously we want to help the 21s as much as we can and we managed to do that so it was a good night."

Pressed on how he fresh was feeling fitness wise and on netting a treble, Bamford smiled: “Now after playing a little bit less fresh!

"But I feel good. It's just about getting the minutes and that consistency of game after game to get into the swing of things and get your body used to it again.

"My job is to score goals!

"I try and do it every game and it's always nice coming off with three."