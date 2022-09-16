Leeds United’s wait for the return of Premier League action continues.

Jesse Marsch’s men will have waited a month to return to business by the time their next fixture comes around after the international break.

Last weekend’s outing was postponed due the death of the Queen, and the Whites have also seen this weekend’s fixture pushed back due to policing issues.

It has been a very good start to the season for Leeds, but they will be frustrated not to have the chance to bounce back quickly from their heavy defeat last time out.

As the pause continues, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison contract

Leeds are said to be keen to wrap up a new contract for Jack Harrison.

Harrison attracted plenty of interest during the summer transfer window, with Newcastle United submitting more than one bid.

The winger is already tied down until 2024, only penning a new deal last year, but Leeds want to make sure he is not going anywhere.

That’s according to 90min, who say the Whites are lining up a new deal for Harrison.

Marsch is a big fan of Harrison’s, and the news is no surprise, especially given the interest.

James decision

Daniel James rejected a move to Tottenham ahead of joining Fulham on loan.

That’s according to The Times, who say Spurs submitted an offer to James on deadline day, hoping to add depth out wide.

It’s claimed Antonio Conte could not convince James, who was not impressed by Tottenham’s advances.