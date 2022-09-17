Why ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is missing out for Manchester City and minutes so far
Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips was absent from the Manchester City matchday squad for Saturday’s clash at Wolves as the midfielder’s wait for more minutes continues.
Homegrown Whites Academy graduate star Phillips left Leeds to join Pep Guardiola’s champions for a fee of £45m this summer but the 26-year-old has had injury niggles and has only bagged 13 minutes of football so far.
The Yorkshire Pirlo was again named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week for this month’s Nations League clashes against Italy and Germany but Phillips was not involved in Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash at Wolves.
The midfielder is reportedly not fully fit.
Phillips made his Premier League debut for City in last month’s clash at West Ham in which he came on as an 89th-minute substitute.
The England international has not featured in the league since but has had two late outings from the bench in Champions League matches against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.