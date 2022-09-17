Homegrown Whites Academy graduate star Phillips left Leeds to join Pep Guardiola’s champions for a fee of £45m this summer but the 26-year-old has had injury niggles and has only bagged 13 minutes of football so far.

The Yorkshire Pirlo was again named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week for this month’s Nations League clashes against Italy and Germany but Phillips was not involved in Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash at Wolves.

The midfielder is reportedly not fully fit.

SOLE LEAGUE OUTING: For ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips for new club Manchester City as a late substitute at West Ham last month, above. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Phillips made his Premier League debut for City in last month’s clash at West Ham in which he came on as an 89th-minute substitute.