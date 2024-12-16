Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as the dust settles on Saturday’s draw at Preston North End.

There were mixed feelings on Saturday afternoon as Leeds United left Preston North End with a 1-1 draw. Daniel Farke’s side battled hard to salvage a point late on but questions will keep being asked about their form on the road, which now reads just one win in the last seven.

No such questions are being asked of the home form, however, with Leeds winning all of their last eight, and that is where they return this weekend to host managerless Oxford United. Farke’s side will hope to bounce back with another dominant Elland Road performance and as focus turns to Saturday, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Barry latest

Leeds have once again been linked with a January move for in-demand Aston Villa star Louie Barry, who is currently impressing on loan at Stockport County. The Sunday Mirror name the Whites alongside three other Championship promotion hopefuls set to battle it out for Barry, should he be allowed to make the step up a league.

The 21-year-old has bagged an impressive 14 goals in 20 League One games for Stockport, with Aston Villa expected to cut his loan spell short next month before sending him into the Championship to continue his development. Leeds were first linked with interest in Barry earlier this month but look set to face stiff competition.

Middlesbrough are already thought to have held talks with Villa over a mid-season loan move for the forward, while Sunderland and Burnley have also joined what is now being described as a ‘four-way scrap’. It is unclear who is the frontrunner as things stand but all will be hoping a shrewd January arrival can aid their promotion push.

Oxford decision

Leeds may have to fight against the theoretical boost of a new manager bounce this weekend, with reports suggesting Oxford will look to appoint Des Buckingham’s successor swiftly. The Oxford Mail claim a permanent appointment is being targeted this week, with the new boss expected to be in the away dugout at Elland Road on Saturday.

Oxford confirmed their decision to sack Buckingham on Sunday, following 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday 24 hours prior. The U’s were only promoted from League One last season and sit two places above the relegation zone, but a run of one win in 15 forced club chiefs to act.

The early frontrunners for the job, according to the bookmakers, include Gary Rowett, Mark Robins, Ryan Lowe, Steven Schumacher and Steve Cooper. There is no suggestion in the report who might take over but Oxford are not the only Championship club eyeing a new manager, with Millwall also without a head coach.