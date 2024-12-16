Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was booked for his protests following the challenge.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher insists Ben Whiteman should have been dismissed in the first-half of his Preston North End side’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Saturday.

Whiteman was initially booked for bringing down Brenden Aaronson to stop a Leeds counter-attack, and the midfielder looked in big trouble after a tough challenge saw him follow through on Jayden Bogle just outside the box. Referee John Busby blew up for a free-kick and was immediately hit with calls for a second yellow.

But after a chat with Whiteman and opposition captain Pascal Struijk, he opted against sending the former off, much to the frustration of Daniel Farke and his players. Paul Heckingbottom subsequently substituted his skipper off at half-time, as clear a suggestion as any that he’d got away with one.

“I think the only certainty here is that one way or another, the player has got to leave the field,” Gallagher told Ref Watch on Sky Sports. “I think that’s a red card in itself. The referee felt he didn't catch him, but I think he does. I think he misreads it. He’s got to be sent off.”

Even Preston boss Heckingbottom admitted his captain could easily have seen red for the challenge on Bogle, deciding to take him off during the break in the knowledge that one more mistake would almost certainly lead to his dismissal. The former Whites boss even considered an instant substitution, such was the risk of an early bath.

Leeds were left frustrated by the decision, which came just two weeks after Blackburn Rovers’ Tyrhys Dolan escaped a straight red card during a 1-0 home win at Ewood Park. Farke was booked in the aftermath of Whiteman’s tackle, following a confrontation with one of Preston’s backroom staff, and while the Whites boss steered clear of criticising the referee overall, he did point to another decisive error.

"I don't want to judge the referee today, I rate him as a referee and have a good relationship with him, I won't judge publicly," said Farke. "I was annoyed with the yellow against myself, there was a situation, Whiteman was on a yellow and there was a nasty tackle with a straight leg. It was at least a yellow, a nasty foul. I'm not claiming for red cards after the game but he was substituted by Paul at half-time, experienced manager and knows what he needs to do.

"But it's allowed for me to talk to the fourth official about why it's not at least a yellow? We would have played against 10 and it would have been a decisive moment. I never have a problem if we have an argument with Paul or the fourth official but what has never happened is that when I want to talk to a fourth official that a member of the opponents' coaching staff wants to get me away. I thought this was respectless.”