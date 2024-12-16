The former Leeds United caretaker manager has been linked with a number of Championship roles recently.

Former Leeds United caretaker manager Michael Skubala is reportedly among the names being considered to take over at Millwall.

Championship staples Millwall have begun their search for a new head coach following the departure of club legend Neil Harris. The 47-year-old announced last week he would leave his role following games against Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, both of which ended in defeat.

The Lions have kicked off their search for Harris’ successor during that period, with club chiefs expected to appoint someone with a track record of EFL success. Skubala certainly fits into that category, having enjoyed an excellent 13 months in charge of Lincoln City, and the Sunday Mirror has named him as a possible candidate.

Skubala is not thought to be top of the list, with Millwall keen to speak with two preferred options before assessing those further down. Steven Schumacher left Stoke City in September and is thought to be among the frontrunners, having enjoyed success in his previous role at Plymouth Argyle.

The Lions are also reportedly keen to speak with Matt Bloomfield, who has led Wycombe Wanderers to the top of League One via a 17-match unbeaten run, enough to earn him November’s third-tier manager of the month. The aforementioned pair are among the early favourites but Millwall are expected to speak with multiple options before making their decision.

And that could lead to discussions with Skubala, with the report stating he is ‘highly thought of’ following an impressive start to the campaign at Lincoln. The Imps have hit a poor patch of form in recent weeks but remain in the race for a play-off place, having finished just two points outside the top-six last season.

The report also names former Preston North End boss Alex Neil and Stockport County’s Dave Challinor as alternatives, with a clear focus on appointing someone with EFL experience. Millwall host Blackburn Rovers at the Den on Saturday, although it remains to be seen whether a permanent boss will be in the home dugout by then.

Skubala has regularly been linked with vacant Championship roles in recent months, with reports naming him as a possible successor to Mark Robins at Coventry City before they eventually went with Frank Lampard. It only seems like a matter of time before the 42-year-old does step into the second-tier.

Lincoln remains Skubala’s only permanent senior managerial role, with the former Futsal coach spending much of his time at Leeds in the academy set up. But after Jesse Marsch was sacked in February 2023, he oversaw three first-team Premier League games in a caretaker role.

The first saw Leeds come flying out of the blocks at Manchester United, scoring in the first minute through Willy Gnonto before a Raphael Varane own-goal made it 2-0 shortly after half-time. Skubala looked set for a dream first game before two goals in eight minutes pulled Manchester United level, although the Whites did well to compose themselves and hold on for a point.

The reverse fixture four days later at Elland Road did not go so well, ending in a 2-0 defeat before Leeds then lost 1-0 at Everton, Skubala’s third and final game in charge. He moved back into the academy set up following Javi Gracia’s arrival before leaving for Lincoln in November 2023.