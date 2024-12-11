Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines following Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

Leeds United’s incredible home form continued with a thrilling 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening thanks to goals from Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Brenden Aaronson. An eighth straight Elland Road victory saw Daniel Farke’s side go top of the Championship, albeit having played a game more than Sheffield United who are at Millwall this evening.

Christmas is now just two weeks away and so the festive fixture schedule is about to get even busier. Leeds go to Preston North End on Saturday and host Oxford United the following weekend, with midweek trips mounting as New Year approaches. With that comes the January transfer window and with that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Barry loan latest

Interest in Aston Villa star Louie Barry is intensifying as January closes in and Elland Road is the latest possible destination for the winger. TEAMtalk claim Leeds have ‘joined the pack’ of clubs eyeing a mid-season move for Barry, who looks set to be recalled from current temporary home Stockport County amid growing belief he has already outgrown League One.

Barry has been absolutely sensational for Stockport, registering 14 goals and one assist for the fifth-placed League One promotion hopefuls. The 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in the country and parent club Villa could cut his loan spell short, with interest growing among a host of top Championship clubs.

Recent reports have claimed Middlesbrough lead the race for Barry’s signature, having already held talks with Villa, but this most recent report suggests Leeds could look to further cement their promotion chances with a January arrival. There would be questions raised as to whether the winger would get regular football at Elland Road, however, with Farke already well-stocked out wide.

Gelhardt interest

Joe Gelhardt could be set to leave Leeds in January with reports of fresh interest in the out-of-favour forward. Football League World claim Queens Park Rangers are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 22-year-old as they look to stave off any serious relegation trouble during the second-half of the season.

The YEP reported last month on growing interest in Gelhardt, who has played just 10 minutes of Championship football all season - less than Georginio Rutter, who left after one game. Second-tier clubs were among a group of 10 to express loan interest over the summer, with a lack of minutes since only increasing the forward’s chances of a mid-season exit.

QPR are now among several clubs eyeing a possible January move but they are likely to face stiff competition. The YEP understands there is interest from Rangers, Portsmouth, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End, with enthusiasm from Gelhardt’s side to get regular minutes elsewhere.