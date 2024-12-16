A Leeds star has assessed his side's away form - and the strength of the club's squad.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites striker Mateo Joseph has thrown down a Leeds United squad Premier League gauntlet with an away form admission.

Twenty-one-year old Leeds forward Joseph was brought back into the side for last midweek's 3-1 win at home to Middlesbrough but dropped back to the bench for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker was finally brought on with eight minutes left but it proved enough time to make a big impact as his run darting towards a Dan James cross led to Preston's Jack Whatmough netting a 93rd-minute own goal.

The goal saved Leeds from falling to a third 1-0 away defeat of the season and Joseph admitted post-match that playing away from home is more "difficult" for his side away from fortress Elland Road.

Joseph, though, assessing competition for a starting berth, declared his belief that Leeds have a "Premier League squad" and said the onus is now on each and every player to prove it when given the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously it's more difficult to play away than at home," said Joseph to LUTV. "At home we play with the fans and especially Leeds fans, they give you a lot of energy.

“But anyway we have to make it count, we have to keep adding points and keep going."

Pressed on the need to make the most of his chances individually - and the competition for places, Joseph declared: "Leeds' squad, for me, is a Premier League level squad and we have to prove it fighting our spot.

"Obviously the last game I started and now I play five/ten minutes so I need to make it count if I want to keep going with more minutes. But I am happy to help the team to get a point and let's see if we can keep going in this unbeaten run."