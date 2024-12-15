Leeds United's Championship rivals sack promotion-winning manager after fresh setback

One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have sacked a promotion-winning manager.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Oxford United have sacked promotion-winning boss Des Buckingham ahead of next weekend’s Championship clash at Elland Road.

Oxford are back in the second tier for the first time in 25 years having been promoted as last season’s League One play-offs winners and sit fifth-bottom, one point clear of the dropzone.

The Us, though, have taken just one point from their last six games and play-offs winning boss Buckingham has been sacked on the back of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Yellows have won just one of their last 15 games, six of which have resulted in draws and Buckingham has been axed ahead of next Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at second-placed Leeds.

A statement from the club read: “Oxford United can confirm that Des Buckingham has left his role as Men’s First Team Head Coach.

“Des was appointed in November 2023 and led the Club to promotion to the EFL Sky Bet Championship at the end of the 2023/24 season.

“The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Des for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“The appointment of a new head coach will be confirmed in due course.”