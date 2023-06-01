The big question at Leeds United this week surrounds their next permanent head coach and the future of Sam Allardyce who is not expected to stay on after failing to secure Premier League survival.

However, a longer contract for the former England boss hasn’t been ruled out although it does look more likely the Whites will look elsewhere for a new appointment. Once the manager’s position has been filled, the club can look at their summer recruitment and building a squad to bring them back up from the EFL Championship in 2023/24.

In the meantime, all the big transfer news concerns players who could be leaving Elland Road and new reports suggest that Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are both interested in signing one particular Leeds player who the club may be open to selling. Elsewhere, newly promoted Burnley are now being more heavily linked with a Leeds player who was out on loan in the Championship last season. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Thursday, June 1:

‘Talented’ Leeds United star being linked with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth

According to The Athletic, it won’t be a surprise if Leeds United ‘listen to offers’ for Crysencio Summerville this summer despite the 21-year old’s talent and the fact he is tied down to a long term contract. As the Whites need to ‘pull in some cash’ the Dutch youth international is ‘on the list of potential departures’.

It is claimed that Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have ‘had a look’ at the former Feyenoord man. It wouldn’t be a shock is Summerville does have interest from the Premier League and further afield.

Burnley ‘showing interest’ in Leeds United defender

Per a report from HITC, Burnley are showing an interest in signing Leeds United defender Cody Drameh after he won promotion with Luton Town. The Clarets were previously credited with an interest in the English youth international but the Hatters are thought to be at the front of the queue for his signature.

