It read: “The last few days have been very difficult for everyone associated with Leeds United. I find it very hard to find the right words to say, other than to apologise to all of our fans for the Club's relegation. I am sincerely sorry for how this season has unfolded.“We have made significant investments to try to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, but in working hard to improve the club, we have also obviously made some mistakes. We are reflecting on the decisions that we have taken to ensure we learn the lessons to improve our club and make progress in the future.“Leeds supporters deserve more than this. You understand the journey on which we have embarked, and I hope that once the anger and disappointment has subsided you will see that we can come back stronger. We have invested heavily in Leeds United since 2017 and worked hard to get back to where the club deserves to be. With the support of our partners, we can continue that journey to bounce back.“I am proud of the progress we have made in recent years. We have become a club that can attract exciting players, we are strong commercially, we have seen improvements to the academy, introduced a women's side and so much more. In many ways the club has been transformed and we are committed and determined to continue on this journey.“I do not like to make false promises, there is still a lot of work to do and change is needed. We need a clear strategy to continue our vision for the club and work is underway to produce this which we hope will be reflected in the some key appointments in different areas of the club. We will keep you all updated throughout the process. MOT.”