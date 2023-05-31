'Change is needed' - Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani breaks silence with statement to fans
Radrizzani was not present at Elland Road on Sunday to witness his club falling out of the top flight after a three-year stay. Over the course of the past week the Italian businessman has been working on a takeover of Sampdoria, with his Aser Group joining forces with finance company Gestio Capital and on Tuesday they announced they had concluded a deal to save the Genoa club, who have also been relegated.
But Radrizzani had issued no word on Leeds or the prospect of a full takeover by 49ers Enterprises until Wednesday evening. His statement included an apology, an insistence that the club has been transformed during his tenure as owner and a vow that work is ongoing to bring change at Elland Road. It did not, however, indicate that he is intending to leave the club or sell to 49ers Enterprises.
It read: “The last few days have been very difficult for everyone associated with Leeds United. I find it very hard to find the right words to say, other than to apologise to all of our fans for the Club's relegation. I am sincerely sorry for how this season has unfolded.“We have made significant investments to try to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, but in working hard to improve the club, we have also obviously made some mistakes. We are reflecting on the decisions that we have taken to ensure we learn the lessons to improve our club and make progress in the future.“Leeds supporters deserve more than this. You understand the journey on which we have embarked, and I hope that once the anger and disappointment has subsided you will see that we can come back stronger. We have invested heavily in Leeds United since 2017 and worked hard to get back to where the club deserves to be. With the support of our partners, we can continue that journey to bounce back.“I am proud of the progress we have made in recent years. We have become a club that can attract exciting players, we are strong commercially, we have seen improvements to the academy, introduced a women's side and so much more. In many ways the club has been transformed and we are committed and determined to continue on this journey.“I do not like to make false promises, there is still a lot of work to do and change is needed. We need a clear strategy to continue our vision for the club and work is underway to produce this which we hope will be reflected in the some key appointments in different areas of the club. We will keep you all updated throughout the process. MOT.”
Radrizzani and his boardroom partners have been criticised for the unsigned statement that was released by the club following their defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a game that featured anti-Radrizzani chants from fans and boos for a number of players as they left the pitch.
Although the 49ers are still said to be serious about a full takeover, there is no word yet on a fresh deal being struck with Radrizzani. The two parties had come to an agreement that could have kicked in had Leeds stayed in the Premier League but were said to be renegotiating over a Championship-appropriate price for the club. Wednesday’s statement from Radrizzani did little to suggest progress has been made towards a transition of power.