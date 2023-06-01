Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's Championship return key dates including fixtures release, friendly and first game

Leeds United are heading back to the Championship and the month of June presents two very important dates ahead of next season’s campaign.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 08:13 BST

The Whites lost their top-flight status upon Sunday’s final round of Premier League games as Sam Allardyce’s side suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham on a day when Everton ensured their survival with a 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth.

Instead, Leicester City, Leeds and Southampton have been relegated to the Championship, joining League One winners Plymouth Argyle, runners-up Ipswich Town and League One play-offs winners Sheffield Wednesday in being new additions to the division next term.

Here, we run through the key dates ahead of next season including fixtures release, the opening weekend of the season, transfer window details and the four international breaks.

Wednesday, June 14.

1. Summer transfer window opens

Wednesday, June 14.

Thursday, June 22: 9am.

2. Fixtures release

Thursday, June 22: 9am.

Wednesday, July 12: At Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo (5pm local time).

3. Manchester United friendly

Wednesday, July 12: At Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo (5pm local time).

Saturday, August 5: Season likely to start with an evening kick-off on the Friday night.

4. Opening weekend

Saturday, August 5: Season likely to start with an evening kick-off on the Friday night.

