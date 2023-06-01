Leeds United's Championship return key dates including fixtures release, friendly and first game
The Whites lost their top-flight status upon Sunday’s final round of Premier League games as Sam Allardyce’s side suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham on a day when Everton ensured their survival with a 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth.
Instead, Leicester City, Leeds and Southampton have been relegated to the Championship, joining League One winners Plymouth Argyle, runners-up Ipswich Town and League One play-offs winners Sheffield Wednesday in being new additions to the division next term.
Here, we run through the key dates ahead of next season including fixtures release, the opening weekend of the season, transfer window details and the four international breaks.