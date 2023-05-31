Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite to be appointed as the next manager of Leeds United.

The former England midfielder is 2/1 to be in charge come the first day of the 2023-24 Championship campaign, as he overtook Sam Allardyce in the betting.

The former Sunderland and Bolton boss picked up one point from a possible 12 during his four-match spell in charge of the Whites and is 3/1 to be appointed on a permanent basis.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday as they lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

There is plenty of uncertainty at the club with majority owner Andrea Radrizzani in the process of taking over Italian outfit Sampdoria.

49ers Enterprises are the minority shareholders but Leeds are in takeover limbo as the American investors seek to take full control.

According to The Sun, Gerrard is among the options for the club’s potential new owners, who are the investment arm of the NFL outfit the San Francisco 49ers.

Gerrard made 709 appearances during his time at Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 before finishing his playing career in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

His first coaching role was in the Liverpool academy before earning the managerial position at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

He won the club’s first title since 2011 as he guided the Ibrox side to domestic glory in 2021, stopping Celtic from claiming a 10th-straight Scottish Premiership crown.

Gerrard left Ibrox for Premier League side Aston Villa in November 2021 but he last just 11 months at Villa Park as he was sacked earlier this season.

The former Liverpool star has been linked with a handful of jobs since leaving Villa but has remained out of management. However, in January he suggested he would soon be ready for a return to the dugout.

He said while working for BT Sport at Anfield in January: “I am enjoying it at the moment being around my family, watching football. I’m enjoying being back here today stress-free, but I think if you love the game and you’ve got it in your DNA you’re always going to miss it.”

Next Leeds United manager odds

Steven Gerrard - 2/1

Sam Allardyce - 3/1

Lee Bowyer - 10/1

Brendan Rodgers - 10/1

Carlos Corberan - 12/1

Graham Potter - 12/1

Michael Skubala - 14/1

Scott Parker - 14/1

Ralph Hassenhutl - 14/1