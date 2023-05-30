It is coming up on 48 hours since the full time whistle sounded at Elland Road on Sunday and Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Defeat to Tottenham Hotspur means the Whites drop down to the EFL Championship along with Southampton and Leicester City while Everton secured survival. There are a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the Yorkshire club, including who will be in the dugout next season, and here are the early morning headlines on Tuesday, May 30:

Allardyce wants to stay but would be ‘unpopular choice’

Leeds United need to appoint a permanent head coach to guide them back to the top flight at the first attempt next season and Sam Allardyce appears to be very much in the running despite being unable to save them. However, Daily Mail journalists Ian Ladyman and David Coverdale claim the 68-year old would be an ‘unpopular choice’ with the Whites faithful.

Answering the question ‘will Sam Allardyce stay as manager?’, they wrote: “He wants to. But the club are already considering other options and Allardyce would be an unpopular choice with supporters. ‘If I am going to do anything else, it is going to be here,’ he conceded on Sunday night.”

EFL Championship key dates including fixture release day

Now that the reality of their situation has set in, Leeds United need to know some of the key dates for the 2023/24 season. The English Football League confirmed everything they need to know earlier this month including when they will find out their fixtures. Here are the key dates for the 23/24 campaign that Whites supporters need to know: