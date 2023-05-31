Leeds United are now preparing for life back in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

It was a season to forget for the Whites, who have plenty of work to do over the summer. Plenty of players will be moving on to avoid dropping down to the Championship, and whoever is in charge come pre-season will need to put together a squad capable of fighting for Championship promotion next season.

A big summer awaits the Whites, who are also hoping for a takeover, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto interest

One of the players Leeds could well lose this summer is Wilfried Gnonto.

The youngster impressed after coming in during the January transfer window, but he will likely want to move on to avoid dropping down a division, particularly as he will want to stay in the Italy squad going forward. According to Calciomercato, both Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in Gnonto ahead of next season.

Given Leeds signed Gnonto on the cheap, they could be tempted into making a quick profit this summer.

Big Sam’s future

Allardyce has pledged to offer his thoughts on how Leeds must build for the future, but did not commit himself to an Elland Road stay during his final press conference of the season last Sunday.

The 68-year-old may well volunteer his observations of what must be improved upon at Leeds, in an impromptu consultancy capacity, after the club returned to the second tier of English football, but discussions are expected to include his own managerial future at the club, as well.

Big Sam’s short-term contract has come to an end but his association with Leeds may extend further, should discussions between club hierarchy and Allardyce deem his continuation suitable for all parties.”I’ve had two promotions,” Allardyce said following Leeds’ relegation. “Both by what you wouldn’t want to do: the play-offs. It’s alright if you win, it’s diabolical if you lose.

“Karl [Robinson] knows more than me, to be fair, about the Championship, so I would talk to him if we ended up sorting everything out here and see what [would] a better direction be to go.

