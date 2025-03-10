Leeds United return home for a huge midweek clash after their 17-game unbeaten league run came to an end at Fratton Park.

Josuha Guilavogui has called on Leeds United fans to make the difference at home to Millwall on Wednesday after a difficult weekend in the Championship promotion race.

Leeds suffered their first league defeat since November on Sunday, with a 1-0 loss at Portsmouth ending their 17-game unbeaten run. Colby Bishop scored the decisive goal on 61 minutes, capitalising on a lapse in communication between Joe Rodon and goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Portsmouth were well worth their win on a tough day for Leeds, with few in yellow able to say they matched the standard of recent months. And with Sheffield United and Burnley both winning on Saturday, the gap at the top of the Championship is now goal difference alone.

Leeds have the chance to move on quickly from that disappointing defeat when they host Millwall on Wednesday evening, with a return to Elland Road hoped to provide the stage for an instant return to winning ways. 36,000 will be packed inside the stadium and Guilavogui has asked for their unwavering support.

In a post on X, alongside two pictures of the squad inside Elland Road, the experienced midfielder wrote: “We need you on Wednesday. We are United. We are Marching On Together”.

Promotion race tightening up

Leeds could drop out of the automatic promotion places before evening kicking off against Millwall on Wednesday, with their two main promotion rivals in action 24 hours earlier. Burnley host play-off hopefuls West Brom on Tuesday night while second-placed Sheffield United are at home to Bristol City in seventh.

But a place in the top-two come May is still in their hands and Farke was characteristically level-headed in the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat. The Leeds boss insisted now is not the time for an ‘implosion’ after one defeat in 18, but he will know the importance of bouncing back quickly against Millwall.

"Why should there be an implosion?" asked Farke at full-time. "To create this amount of chances, it's just simply to put them to bed. I would panic a little bit if Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo have not proved they can score out of these situations. If our defensive players would have allowed more often a goal like this I would panic a little bit. I know we can be much more effective.

“We don't take anything as granted, if you want to finish in a top position you have to show consistency over 46 games, it never comes easy. I've won the title twice but it was never taking it easy in February and March. It was always a tough road."

Leeds’ early kick-off concerns

Sunday’s defeat came from yet another sluggish early kick-off performance from Leeds, whose issues in such games continue. The Whites have won just two of their last 13 games that have kicked off before 1.30pm, with those victories coming against Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Trips this season to Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Bristol City and West Brom have all seen early points dropped, as have home games with Pompey, Burnley and West Brom. Following Wednesday’s visit of Millwall to Elland Road, Leeds go to Queens Park Rangers for yet another Saturday lunchtime kick-off, with another early trip to Luton Town on April 5.

The EFL are yet to confirm kick-off times for a handful of final fixtures but Leeds might hope they can avoid too many lunchtime games, either that or the next two can give them a chance to relinquish such concerns. A final day 12.30pm trip to Plymouth Argyle might prove incredibly concerning otherwise.