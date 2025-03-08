Burnley and Sheffield United kicked off at the same time as both looked to close in on Leeds.

Two Leeds United advantages have been slashed with boosts for key rivals changing the landscape in the Championship automatic promotion race.

Leeds began the weekend three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the table and with a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley.

The Whites, though, are now only top on goal difference and just two points clear in the automatics after Saturday afternoon wins for both Sheffield United and Burnley, albeit Leeds have a game in hand.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will take in that game in hand with a Sunday lunchtime clash at Portsmouth in which a win is needed to re-establish clear daylight at the top of the division.

The Blades began the day three points behind Leeds in second place but Chris Wilder’s side moved level on points through a 1-0 win at home to Preston North End.

After a goalless first half, Tyrese Campbell fired the Blades ahead four minutes before the hour mark.

Burnley, meanwhile, cruised to a 4-0 win at home to struggling Luton Town whose disaster began when Kai Naismith was sent off in the 19th minute.

A Mark McGuiness own goal then put Burnley 1-0 up on the half hour mark before Lyle Foster added a second goal for the Clarets six minutes before the break.

Josh Brownhill then bagged a third for the Clarets eight minutes after the interval and a fourth Burnley goal arrived from Ashley Barnes in the fourth minute of stoppage time.