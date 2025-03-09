Daniel Farke saw his Leeds United team beaten for the first time since November in Sunday’s clash at Portsmouth.

Leeds United's unbeaten streak has finished at 17 games after a poor performance and a shock 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth but Daniel Farke sees no reason for an 'implosion.'

A moment of hesitation from Illan Meslier allowed Colby Bishop to nip and get the winner in the second half and Pompey's aggression made life hard for Leeds throughout, but the Whites were guilty of squandering big chances.

In the first half Joel Piroe had only keeper Nicolas Schmid to beat and failed to, then skied the ball in the second half after Manor Solomon had gone round the stopper and played the ball back to present an empty net opportunity.

Junior Firpo was also foiled in a one-v-one duel with Schmid and hit the crossbar, before Sam Byram brought another fine save from the Portsmouth number one.

"Why should there be an implosion?" asked Farke at full-time. "To create this amount of chances, it's just simply to put them to bed.

“I would panic a little bit if Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo have not proved they can score out of these situations. If our defensive players would have allowed more often a goal like this I would panic a little bit. I know we can be much more effective.

“We don't take anything as granted, if you want to finish in a top position you have to show consistency over 46 games, it never comes easy. I've won the title twice but it was never taking it easy in February and March. It was always a tough road."

Leeds were aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty in the first half for a challenge on Daniel James and Farke made clear he felt it was a stonewall spot-kick but his main issue was with Leeds' mistakes.

"I have to be a bit careful, it's not a question for me," he said. "Normally I'd back the referee to be in exactly in the right spot to see that he swings through Daniel James' leg. I can't explain, I'm not the referee.

“I like to be self critical with us, we made a mistake for the goal, missed unbelievable chances. On a good day, with all respect to our opponent, if we have a good day we score five or six. If we have a normal day we score two or three."

On the question of Portsmouth's aggression and physicality, Farke saw nothing that he did not anticipate from the hosts and felt his side 'coped' well enough apart from the moment when they lacked full focus and conceded.

"First of all I want to say congratulations to Portsmouth, an important win for them," he said.

"We're disappointed with the loss. It was exactly the game we expected. I was fully aware if would be one of the toughest if not the toughest on our run in. No other team has won more points at home in 2025 than Portsmouth.

“Pretty physical, very aggressive, direct. I think we coped with many situations really well. You can't win each and every individual battle. We just have to put our chances to bed. "You always have to be switched on for their long balls.

“We were very switched on but sadly not in one situation in the second half. It was too cheap, he just puts a simple long ball in behind and we allowed Bishop - in all respect he has many strengths but he's not the quickest in the world - to be all of a sudden one v one with the goalkeeper.

“It was perhaps even more difficult to score than the situations we had. They were effective, used their one big chance and we were not able to use ours. We have to accept it today."