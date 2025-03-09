Leeds United were denied a first-half spot-kick at Fratton Park after a collision between Matt Ritchie and Dan James.

Stuart Dallas has lamented the decision not to award Leeds United a first-half penalty during their 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday.

Leeds fell to their first league defeat since November at Fratton Park on a miserable day for those who made the long journey south, with Colby Bishop scoring the decisive goal an hour into a game they deserved to win. Daniel Farke’s side missed a few golden chances but were second best across the pitch, with their gap at the top now only thanks to goal difference.

The travelling Whites maybe needed a bit of luck to go their way but referee Rob Jones’ major decision instead went against them, with calls for a penalty waved away after Matt Ritchie kicked the back of Dan James’ foot. The official had a clear view before adjudging the Portsmouth man to have got the ball - a decision replays showed was debatable at the least.

Dallas on penalty claims

“It’s a penalty all day long,” Dallas told ITV. “I was watching the ref and he actually made a gesture towards his mouth as if he was going to give it. I don’t know how he hasn’t given it.

“He’s kicked him right in the back of the leg, you can see it in the close-up, DJ gets the ball and he comes right through the back of him. It’s a penalty all day long and it's a terrible decision to be honest.”

Leeds were unable to render Jones’ decision insignificant, with a poor performance following as Portsmouth grew in confidence. But an early spot-kick might well have completely changed the outcome, particularly given Farke’s incredible record as Whites boss after scoring first.

“I can’t see any other decision and agree with what Stu said,” former Portsmouth midfielder Matty Taylor added. “The referee did actually put his hand to his mouth as if he was going to blow. He must have heard something in his ear to suggest it wasn’t a penalty but Portsmouth got away with one there.”

Farke penalty verdict

Farke cut a characteristically level-headed figure when assessing a first league defeat in 18 games, rallying against suggestions of an ‘implosion’ similar to that which cost them automatic promotion last season. And while the Whites boss did give his honest thoughts on the missed penalty, focus was also on the issues within his side on a day in which few could say they performed to their best levels.

"I have to be a bit careful, it's not a question for me," he told the YEP. "Normally I'd back the referee to be in exactly in the right spot to see that he swings through Daniel James' leg. I can't explain, I'm not the referee.

“I like to be self critical with us, we made a mistake for the goal, missed unbelievable chances. On a good day, with all respect to our opponent, if we have a good day we score five or six. If we have a normal day we score two or three."